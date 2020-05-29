TOWN OF SCHROEPPEL – On May 19, 2020, at around 11:00 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged strong-armed robbery that allegedly occurred in the parking lot of Byrne Dairy on County Route 57 in the Town of Schroeppel. According to police, the victim, 18 years of age, reported he was meeting Drew Durgey, 19, of Mattydale, NY, to sell disposable nicotine vape devices. The victim allegedly entered Durgey’s vehicle to make the sale and several subjects arrived and allegedly began striking him in the face demanding all his property. After allegedly being struck several times and after all his property was allegedly stolen, the victim was able to escape and run into the store. The victim was treated and released at University Hospital.
On May 28, 2020, following an extensive investigation into the Incident, Durgey; Jared Delong, 19, of Mattydale, NY; and two adolescents were arrested. Each was charged with two counts of robbery in the second degree.
The two adolescents were arraigned before Judge Nelson of Oswego County Family Court and were remanded to Hillbrook Detention Center. They are set to return to court on June 1.
Durgey and Delong were arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court before Judge Metcalf and were released, subject to pretrial release conditions.
According to police, all stolen property was recovered, which included several jewelry items and Air Pods.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.