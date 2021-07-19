Scotland and Ireland trip, July 2022

OSWEGO - Spots are still available for adults and families to go on an European adventure to Scotland and Ireland from July 16-22, 2022.
Led by group coordinator Ann Losurdo, some of the highlights of this 10-day trip provided through EF/Go Ahead Tours include the Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Stirling Castle in Glasgow, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Trinity College in Dublin, and a visit to The Burren and the Cliffs of Mohr in County Galway. There is leisure time built into the tour or people can opt for any of several optional excursions available.
Losurdo has been the group coordinator for many trips with the student branch of EF and currently coordinates day and extended trips for the Golden Agers group in Oswego.
For further information, call or text Losurdo at 315-343-7316 or send an email to her at: alosurd1@twcny.rr.com.
