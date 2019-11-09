SCRIBA - The Scriba Historical Society meeting will be held at 7 p.m on Tuesday, Nov. 12 instead of Monday in observace of Veterans’s Day.
There will be a brief report on Pvt. James Branagan, a Scriba Civil War soldier, who drowned in Lake Ontario. The Scriba Historical Society is placing a wreath on his grave in the Fort Ontario Cemetery.
Excerpts of tapes of Scriba World War II veterans made over 25 years ago will be shown. Included will be interviews with Frank Church who served in what became the Air Force, Carl Dickinson whose unit was surrounded by the Germans which lead to the famous “NUTS” incident, and Desmond Dutcher who enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17, and who was at Pearl Harbor on the “Day of Infamy”, Dec. 7, 1941. Partial tapes of other veterans may be shown.
The Scriba Historical Society meets at 42 Creamery Road in Scriba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.