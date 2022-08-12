Scriba man charged with murdering neighbor

SCRIBA – A Scriba man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his neighbor, Stephen Falise, 64, of 812 Middle Rd., Thursday, Aug. 11.
According to their initial investigation into what was originally a menacing complaint, police believe that neighbor Donald Coon, 79, of 805 Middle Rd., drove his UTV onto Falise’s property, found Falise and thereupon shot him multiple times in the back, killing him. Police found Falise dead in his field near his tractor. According to police, the two men had been involved in a long-term neighbor dispute.
Multiple calls were made to the 9-1-1 center prior to the shooting, police said, with the first call claiming Coon was driving a UTV on Falise’s property armed with a shotgun. While deputies were responding to the scene, they said, shots were fired.
Shortly upon arriving, deputies placed Coon in custody. He was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court Friday morning, after being charged with second-degree murder Thursday night, and was remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility without bail. Coon’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 8.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on-scene by Border Patrol, New York State Police, the District Attorney’s Office, and Menter Ambulance.
This incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.
