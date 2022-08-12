Scriba man charged with murdering neighbor

Donald Coon, charged with second-degree murder. Photo provided.

SCRIBA – A Scriba man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his neighbor, Stephen Falise, 64, of 812 Middle Rd., Thursday, Aug. 11.

According to their initial investigation into what was originally a menacing complaint, police believe that neighbor Donald Coon, 79, of 805 Middle Rd., drove his UTV onto Falise’s property, found Falise and thereupon shot him multiple times in the back, killing him. Police found Falise dead in his field near his tractor. According to police, the two men had been involved in a long-term neighbor dispute.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.