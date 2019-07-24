Charles Clark of Scriba was sentenced July 24 to 15 years in state prison, along with 15 years post release supervision, upon his conviction of course of sexual conduct against a child, a felony.
Clark pleaded guilty to the crime at a prior court appearance, when he admitted to subjecting a 12-year old female child to sexual contact multiple times between April and November in 2017. To protect the victim’s privacy, prosecutors are not disclosing the nature of the relationship.
Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes thanked Oswego County Court Judge Donald E. Todd for imposing such a substantial sentence. “The court recognized the depravity involved in this case and imposed a sentence that truly holds defendant accountable,” Oakes said.
Clark was represented by lawyer Anastasia Gagas of Oswego.
After sentencing, Oakes praised the victim for her strength and courage.
“This young girl, who endured so much trauma, found her voice and spoke out against her abuser. Hopefully her bravery provides encouragement to other victims who are suffering in silence,” he said.
Oakes also thanked the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the primary police agency on this case. And the district attorney also commended the Oswego County Child Advocacy Center for providing counseling and victim advocacy services to the young victim.
