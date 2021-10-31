Scriba’s Oldenburg and Lagoe vie for the supervisor’s seat

OSWEGO COUNTY – There are five contested races for town supervisor this November. In every case, where possible, we contacted all candidates for comments on their candidacy and their views on issues relating to their town. Some candidates had no contact information available anywhere and therefore could not be contacted for this article. Some candidates chose not to respond to requests for comment.
Only in Scriba were we able to contact and interview both candidates. So, we’ll start there with the race pitting incumbent Supervisor James Oldenburg against former Councilwoman Kelly Lagoe. First, James Oldenburg:
SCRIBA – James Oldenburg, 60, has been supervisor of this town of 7,200 people since Jan. 2020. But he’s been in public service much longer than that.
“I’ve been serving the people of the town of Scriba for many years, 26 years or so,” Oldenburg said in a recent interview. “I feel I’ve been doing a good job, or they wouldn’t keep electing me.”
He spoke on his accomplishments and goals for the future.
“We finally got our boat launch fixed, replaced, and our townspeople are using that,” he said and noted the town is working through a few other projects that were left over from the past. “We’re trying to work through those one way or the other as to how we can get the best result for them.
“The main goal is trying to keep our taxes down,” he said, “watch our spending. I think we do a good job at that. I never take complete credit for anything. I have a board that I work with, and I think all the board members hope we keep our taxes stable and don’t be frivolous with the money, because we’re the stewards of the townspeople’s money. So, we have to be cognizant of watching the spending. There’s all sorts of niceties out there, but, again, it’s not our money to spend frivolously. And I think our goal is to try to do that.
“Scriba’s fortunate that we have three nuclear plants in town, and we have Novelis in town who is putting in another big investment, $130 million, in their plant. We’re very fortunate for that,” Oldenburg continued. “They’re a big employer as well as Exelon is a big employer. They do well for us. Good-paying jobs, and that’s what I hope to, if there’s the possibility of drawing more industry, we’re always looking for that. Increase the tax base is basically the plan. We are fortunate as the town of Scriba, the industry that we do have, and the number of people they employ.”
The town receives 4% of the power plants’ taxes, Oldenburg said. The majority of those taxes goes to the Mexico and Oswego school districts, Mexico school district being home to the FitzPatrick plant, while the Oswego school district is the beneficiary of Nine Mile 1 and 2’s tax bill. The next largest share of the plants’ taxes goes to the county, and then Scriba gets their share.
Nevertheless, it’s a good chunk of money and has resulted, according to Oldenburg, to some very low property taxes.
“I can’t tell you if we have the lowest property taxes, but our property taxes for residents are low,” he said. “We’re probably in the top three lowest. It’s probably a fair statement that we do have the lowest because of the industry in town that we do have.”
Scriba is one of the very few towns in the county that does not have zoning. “Years ago zoning was brought up for the town residents, and that was shot down overwhelmingly,” Oldenburg said. “People at the time didn’t want zoning. People feel they pay taxes on their property and don’t want to be told what they can and can’t do with their property. So, there’s that argument out there. And it hasn’t been addressed in a long time. That’s something I could discuss with the board and see if that’s something they would be interested in trying to resurrect.”
Scriba has public water (from Oswego) throughout the town. Sewer is much sparser. Novelis and the nuclear power plants have their own systems to handle their waste. Oldenburg said the town is researching a proposal on a sewer project but no decisions have been made.
“We had a public meeting,” he said, “to put out the information we received from our engineer, and we’ve received public comment. There’s been no decisions whatsoever made on the project. It’s still ongoing as far as comments and researching how we can make it more financially feasible to people. It’s not going to be town-wide. That’s the rumor that’s out there. Never been town-wide sewer. The proposed sewer district is connecting what sewer that there is going out County Route 1, 1A to the nuclear plants, because they expressed interest when they heard we were possibly going to look into sewer along that corridor. The people who are included in the district will be the ones voting on it. So, if they don’t want it, they don’t want it, and that’s where that ends.”
The town board is made up of five members: four councilmen and the town supervisor.
“We get along fine as far as I know,” Oldenburg said. “We try to work together. Generally speaking, I think we all get along just fine, and we’re there for the betterment of the town of Scriba residents.
“We have our Sunset Bay Park that we’ve talked about as far as putting some more recreation equipment, playground equipment. We want to do some improvements to our parks.
“I basically feel we’re doing a good job for our residents, trying to have a good budget, watch our spending. We do have a good financial plan. We’re in good financial shape. I think, in my opinion, I’ve served the town residents very well over the last 26 years or so I’ve had the privilege of serving them, and I would like to continue to serve them if they feel so.
“We do have a contingency fund. We do have a good fund balance. But you don’t want to deplete your funds. You never know what happens on a rainy day. In the past, we’ve had real good audits of the town of Scriba.”
Would he like to see another nuclear power plant in Scriba?
“Personally, I would,” he said. “It would be great for continued employment for the town of Scriba. I think it’s one of the safest, cleanest plants there is. Do I think one’s coming? I’m not so sure, but I would support one.
“We are definitely open for any industry that wants to come in that will increase the tax base and jobs. That’s a big thing, if we can keep good-paying jobs coming into the town of Scriba and Oswego County.”
But he’s not specifically recruiting any new industries to come to Scriba.
“A lot of them contact the county IDA (Industrial Development Agency) first, and then we work through them.”
The shoreline still remains in need of repair after the ravages of unusually high water in 2017 and 2019.
“The shoreline’s taken a hit,” Oldenburg said. “Some work needs to be done on the break wall. These are big projects we’ve been trying to work around and get them done.”
Kelly Lagoe is making her third run for the supervisor’s seat. She had a lot to say in a recent interview.
SCRIBA – First, Lagoe recounted her history.
“I was a town councilperson for four years,” she said. “When (former Supervisor) Ken Burdick got ill, and his position was up, I ran then. Didn’t win, obviously, but I have had interest in the town for a while. I am getting ready to retire, and I think I have a lot to offer Scriba. I’ve lived here most of my life, and I take interest in the town and would like to make it a better place to live, more friendly for the family, things like that. I worked for the (Oswego) school district. This is my 33rd year. I’ve been in the Business Office that whole time. So, I have a lot of financial background, which was another reason why I wanted to run, because I do have background in financing budgets, payroll, accounts receivable, accounts payable, things like that.”
What does she think of Scriba’s finances?
“Scriba has a nice, healthy fund balance, and I just would like the money to be spent in a wise way. I think that it’s taxpayers’ dollars, and taxpayers should be benefitting from all aspects of it.”
Does she think that’s happening?
“No. Not all the time, no. Sometimes I think that money isn’t being well spent. And I knew that by sitting on the board. I think there are better ways, maybe more creative ways to handle the finances.”
She detailed some of her goals and thoughts on the town in general.
“I think the town has a lot to offer to people,” Lagoe continued, “but it needs to be cleaned up a little bit. I’ve driven around. I’ve seen some of the roads. It does need to be cleaned up. It lacks in that department. So, obviously, that’s something I want to look into. I’d like to improve the appearance. People are violating the codes and stuff. We need to clean it up a little bit.”
She said she’s seeing “a lot of junk. If you’re going to leave garbage out, there’s a problem. It’s free garbage pickup. There should be no reason why that garbage isn’t hitting the curb.”
The town picks up the garbage for free. “It’s getting costly,” Lagoe said, “but it’s still part of what you pay in taxes. It’s a nice thing, and it’s nice to offer the taxpayers.”
On another topic, she noted, “They did open the boat launch not that long ago. Then they shut it down. But I believe it’s back open again. The boat launch sustained damage when we were having all those floods, and it became unsafe. It had to be shut down. That’s on Sunset Bay, which is very beautiful. They had to shut it down, and then we had to get an engineer, and then they had to get, obviously, quotes and how much it was going to cost to repair it. Before I went off the board, all of that stuff and the check had come in to have work done, but that didn’t happen. It was a good year or more into it before anything happened to that boat launch. And, they are looking at the breakwall, because that has sustained some damage too. So, I’d like to investigate that some more. If there’s a way to get that fixed, and to be able to get maybe grant money to assist with it, that would be something to do too, to refurbish down there.
“I believe there’s grant money in anything that you do. You just have to do the work and find it. I’m willing to look into any grant money we could get to help out the town and the taxpayers.”
Scriba doesn’t have its own grant writer.
“That would be something I would want to look into to help the taxpayers and to beautify the town some more.
“I have never written a grant, but I think I could. I would definitely have to research it out. I’m sure there’s a lot of research involved. You have to put together a plan and make sure you follow through with it, but I honestly think that, you know….And if I couldn’t, I would find someone to help me. Or, if the town needed to hire someone at a reasonable price, I’m sure we could find somebody.”
When Ken Burdick fell ill in 2017, “I had always contemplated running for town supervisor when I retired, but I thought, here’s an opportunity, I’m going to run for it. I didn’t make it.”
In 2020, her term on the board was coming to an end. She had to decide whether to run for re-election to the board or to run again for supervisor.
“I thought I would be a better asset to the town if I ran for supervisor, and so, I ran again. That’s when Jim Oldenburg won.
“I’m up to the challenge. I have a lot of financial background, and I think it would be a good opportunity, not only for me, but for the town, because I do have that background.”
She said she’d “like to make people want to be here, to bring their families here.”
In relation to that, she said, “We used to have a recreation center. I’d like to look into that. We do still have kids out here. I’d like to look at some options of maybe opening another rec center for the kids.”
Regarding business in Scriba, Lagoe said, “Anything that can bring revenue into the town and make it a better place to be, you’re going to draw more people here. It would be nice to have more business.”
Scriba’s taxes are pretty low aren’t they?
“Well, if you’re asking the average citizen, they’re going to tell you no,” Lagoe replied. “Scriba taxes used to be very low. You practically could go in and pay your taxes out of pocket money. That, in today’s world, doesn’t exist anymore.”
She’d like to bring Scriba’s assessed valuation back up to 100% from its present 90%.
“Right now, we pay a higher rate because we’re not at 100%. And not every town is at 100%, but the majority of them are.
“I certainly would like to take a look at the town as a whole and its operation. We have a water department. We have a highway department. And then we have Scriba Town Park and Sunset Bay. I would like to look at all of that and see if they run efficiently, if they need improvement, if we’re able to help that out and make it a better place to draw more people in. I have been out of that world for two years. I do attend the board meetings regularly. I also attend the Planning Board meetings. I’m sure there’s a lot that can be done. I think if we could make some improvement, then perhaps taxes won’t be as high.”
On her relationship with the town board:
“The town supervisor isn’t the ruler,” she said. “They’re one of five members of the board.The board needs to make decisions together, and not one person making those decisions.”
How does she get along with the board?
“I have friendly relations with most of them. I think I have a very decent relationship with all of them, and we could work very well together. I don’t see any issue working with any of them. Communication is the key. If you can all communicate and work together, you’re obviously going to make it a better place to be.”
Sewer has become a rather hot topic in Scriba. Some want it. Some don’t.
“For those people, the regular residents, to have this sewer run by their house on County Route 1 and 1A, that is going to cost them $571 (a year for 38 years). That doesn’t include hooking up,” Lagoe said. “So, that’s why the public is upset. And I would like the opportunity to review that and maybe find ways to cut that cost or talk to all residents. Some residents have done some research and put it out there that it would cost them $22,000 for 38 years. That’s what the loan would be for. And the hookup could cost $5,000 to $7,000. Some of the residents would need a grinder. And then they called to see what it would cost to put in a new septic system, a new septic tank. And according to the information that they provided, it’s only $3,900 if they were to get a new septic system. But it is a lot more money for the sewer. I know you can’t please everybody, but I would rather find common ground that everybody would be comfortable at, than to just jump into the project. We have a lot of seniors out this way. So, for a senior, that’s quite costly for them.”
Lagoe realizes there are grants for sewer systems, but, she said, “You’ve got to take and sit down, go out and look. You have to make the time to go out and look. I know this is a part-time job. I don’t care that it’s part-time. I am going to be accessible to the people all the time. I think if they have a concern or they have a problem, then, you have to be heard. And I just plan on being around all of the time. The town matters to me. I love this town. I think it has a lot to offer for people. It was great when I was growing up here. I’ve always loved it here. I never wanted to go anywhere else. I don’t see me anywhere else. It’s a nice country atmosphere, and it’s not that far to travel to get to a grocery store.”
And then there’s zoning.
“I have heard many Scriba residents say they want zoning,” Lagoe said. “I certainly want to look into it. I know there’s a lot of regulation to zoning. I would certainly like to look at the zoning aspect and see what’s involved, and if it really is what you want. But they get very uptight when something new comes in, and it’s not functioning the way it’s supposed to, like Champlain Commons. What I’m told by the residents is that they were told Champlain Commons was looking to house disabled people and senior citizens, and in the end, after three years, that’s not the way it rolled out. It didn’t turn out the way it was promised to the people when the project first started. There’s a lot of problems that go on up there.
“There have been many people that have come to Planning Board meetings, that have come to board meetings, that have said, ‘Why can’t we have zoning?’ But nobody ever has an answer. I’d like to be able to explore that and say well, this is what happens if you have zoning. If it’s something you’re all interested in, we could implement it, or try to implement it. Certainly want to do the research. I’m the person that wants to research it out. I want to be able to answer people’s questions, and if I can’t answer them, I going to go find them so I can answer them. I’m willing to look at it. For my own peace of mind I’d like to know what entails being zoned and what doesn’t.
“The feedback is important. Communication is important. The more transparent you can be with people, it’s their money. The more transparent you are with everybody, the better off everybody is.”
Does she think the present board and supervisor are running a transparent operation?
“No, unfortunately I don’t. Some things you don’t know about until you hit that board meeting. So, no, I don’t. And I didn’t when I met on the board.
“I would like to get more people to attend more meetings to know more about what’s going on in their town. People have very, very busy lives compared to life 30 years ago. Trying to open the line of communication would be great.”
Scriba does not record their meetings. According to Lagoe, the town clerk records it for herself so she can do her minutes, and then she posts them on the website.
“I’m going to assume that you could videotape and livestream, but I’m not 100% sure, so I would want to contact the state and see if we were to livestream, how would it happen? Maybe people would like to do that and be able to jump on to watch a livestream. I honestly don’t know.”
Would she like to see another nuclear power plant in Scriba?
“I don’t think I have a huge problem with a nuclear power plant. My bigger problem is a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) that just continues and never stops. Because when you offer a PILOT to a business that runs for 20 years, 30 years, then the people within the town are the ones picking up the difference. I’m not against giving a business an opportunity to get on their feet, but I don’t think it should be lifelong. I don’t think a 30-year or a 20-year PILOT is the way to go. I don’t think it’s fair to the townspeople and the taxpayers. I’m not saying I’m against a PILOT, I’m just saying I don’t think the long terms are beneficial to the taxpayers.”
In summary, Lagoe, 55, married and the mother of identical twin daughters said, “I think I can do a good job, and I’d like that opportunity. I’m here. I’m willing to do it, and I’d like the opportunity.”
