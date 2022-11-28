Scriba Town Planning Board highlights results of citizen survey

SCRIBA – As part of updating its Comprehensive Plan, the town of Scriba conducted a citizen survey this past May to gather residents’ input and opinions on future development in the town.

“A total of 409 residents participated in the survey,” said Steve Gosselin, chair, Scriba Town Planning Board. “We want to thank everyone who participated and took the time to both complete the survey and share their specific comments and opinions.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.