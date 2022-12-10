Scriber makes presentation on ‘Economic Sustainability’ at 2022 HWY H20 Conference in Toronto

William Scriber, executive director-CEO, Port of Oswego, pictured, was a keynote speaker on Economic Sustainability, Nov. 15-17, at the 17th Annual Hwy H20 Conference in Toronto. Hwy H20 is a trade organization that offers shippers direct access to the commercial, industrial, and agricultural heartland of North America: www.hwyh2o.com. In his presentation, Scriber detailed the Port of Oswego’s Vision 20/30 that set a road map for achieving economic stability and long-term success.

“It was an honor to be asked to make a presentation at this conference on the Port of Oswego and how, through our long-range planning and execution, we have become a major player in Great Lakes shipping and economic sustainability,” Scriber said.

