OSWEGO - William, Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority executive director and CEO, recently attended Great Lakes Day in Washington, DC, where he personally met with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development on increasing commerce and economic development in the Great Lakes.

“As the only representative from New York at this conference, I made the most of my opportunity to personally meet with members of the Biden administration and Congress to invest in projects and programs that will increase economic development for our Port and for our region,” Scriber said.

