Sea Grant factsheet suggests actions to help communities

“The Great Lakes and Climate-Induced Human Migration” factsheet outlines factors that could influence population shift into the Great Lakes region of the U.S. Graphic: New York Sea Grant.

ITHACA - New York Sea Grant and its multi-state People on the Move in a Changing Climate (PEMOCC) network partners have announced publication of “The Great Lakes and Climate-Induced Human Migration” factsheet.

The eight-page document prompts consideration of how such factors as rising temperatures and precipitation, extreme weather events, sea level rise, and flooding that influence human migration, displacement, and planned relocation may impact the Great Lakes region of the U.S. Suggested action areas for attention by local, state, and federal, community-based, and educational entities are included. The factsheet, made possible with National Science Foundation funding, is accessible via the New York Sea Grant website at www.nyseagrant.org/GLPeopleOnTheMove.

