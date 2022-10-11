Sea Grant factsheet suggests actions to help communities

ITHACA - New York Sea Grant and its multi-state People on the Move in a Changing Climate (PEMOCC) network partners have announced publication of “The Great Lakes and Climate-Induced Human Migration” factsheet.
The eight-page document prompts consideration of how such factors as rising temperatures and precipitation, extreme weather events, sea level rise, and flooding that influence human migration, displacement, and planned relocation may impact the Great Lakes region of the U.S. Suggested action areas for attention by local, state, and federal, community-based, and educational entities are included. The factsheet, made possible with National Science Foundation funding, is accessible via the New York Sea Grant website at www.nyseagrant.org/GLPeopleOnTheMove.
Scholars and news articles have speculated that communities, including Buffalo, Cincinnati, and Duluth, in Great Lakes’ states, have the potential to frame themselves as destinations for people motivated to move due to climate-related concerns.
“There are many uncertainties regarding who will move where and why. Populations may move to Great Lakes’ region communities, attracted by amenities such as water. Others will move here because they are displaced from their existing homes due to climate-exacerbated extreme weather and sea level rise. This factsheet is a step toward mobilizing the resources that can be applied to better understand climate change impacts on people and how communities can plan and prepare for increased populations in an environmentally, economically, and socially adaptable manner,” said New York Sea Grant Institute Associate Director and Cornell University Cooperative Extension Assistant Director Katherine Bunting-Howarth, Ph.D., J.D.
New York Sea Grant worked with University at Buffalo Master of Urban Planning candidate, and Binghamton native, Andrea Harder to develop the factsheet to inform a Great Lakes regional workshop of 50 participants, including climatologists, climate adaptation professionals, sociologists, demographers, resiliency specialists, community action planners, ecologists, economists, and urban technology experts from New York and other Great Lakes states.
At the regional workshop, hosted by New York and Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin Sea Grants in Buffalo in June 2022, the group considered case studies of migration in the Great Lakes region and information on how climate risk can disproportionately impact communities of color and low-income and indigenous communities.
New York-based presenters at the June workshop included Jerel M. Ezell, Ph.D., a social epidemiologist, Assistant Professor in Africana Studies, Fulbright Scholar focused on health disparities and social inequality in post-industrial communities, and director of the Center for Cultural Humility at Cornell University; and Susan Clark, Ph.D., a faculty expert on the societal impacts of climate change, sustainable infrastructure and community resilience; Assistant Professor in the Department of Environment and Sustainability; and director of the College of Arts and Sciences Leadership Master’s Program at the University at Buffalo.
The Great Lakes’ PEMOCC team includes representatives of New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin Sea Grants.
New York Sea Grant is a cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, and one of 34 university-based programs working with coastal communities through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
