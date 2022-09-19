Search for unclaimed funds

ALBANY - Staff from New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office will attend community events this month to help residents search for lost and forgotten money, also known as unclaimed funds. DiNapoli oversees more than 46 million unclaimed funds accounts valued at $17.5 billion and wants to return the money to its rightful owners.
“Every day, we give back over $1.5 million in lost or forgotten money,” DiNapoli said. “That’s a lot of money and we have even more to return. We would like for everyone to come out and search for funds that may be waiting for them to claim. You can search for yourself, for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money awaiting them.
