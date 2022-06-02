SYRACUSE — The Sandy Creek softball team regained its familiar place atop Section 3 on Thursday night.
Hailey McGrew delivered a two-run double with two outs in the fifth inning to provide key insurance runs and help third-seeded Sandy Creek hold off No. 17 Utica-Notre Dame, 7-3, in the Class C championship game at Onondaga Community College.
The Comets (19-2 overall) won their 13th straight game and advanced to face Section 4 champion Greene in the state quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Carrier Park in Syracuse.
“There is no team that is grittier than we are, there is no team that’s louder, and there is no team that (refuses) to give up like us,” McGrew said afterward. “We have battled every inch to get here. No matter if we won by a lot or a little, we have worked our butts off to get here.”
Sandy Creek claimed its first sectional crown since 2018 and won the program’s 20th title since 1991.
The Comets were eliminated from the first round in each of the previous two sectional tourneys in 2019 and 2021. The season was called off in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I am incredibly proud and happy that they get to experience this because they deserve it,” Sandy Creek coach Katie Soluri said.
“I think this is something that the girls were afraid to dream of,” she added. “The goal at the start of the year was for this group to make it past the first round, and they were happy with that. I don’t know if anyone was brave enough to say: ‘Let’s go (win sectionals),’ but we kept saying each game: ‘We might as well go win one more.’”
Julia Hollister tripled in the bottom of the first inning and scored on a single by the next batter, freshman catcher Madison Darling. McGrew delivered a sacrifice fly later in the inning to give Sandy Creek the early 2-0 edge.
Hollister, the sophomore third baseman, tripled again in the third inning to knock in a run, and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice to extend the Comets’ edge to 4-1.
“I think that really got our momentum going,” Hollister said. “From there, we knew we could do it.”
Sandy Creek made a pair of critical defensive plays to shut down rally attempts by the Jugglers (13-10).
In the fourth inning, eighth-grader Baylee Williams caught a hard-hit ball to second base and threw out a base-runner at first for the double play to end the inning and maintain a 4-2 advantage for Sandy Creek.
Elizabeth Glazier made a catch running to her right in center field to end the fifth inning to keep Sandy Creek ahead, 4-3, stranding a pair on base for Utica-Notre Dame with the tying run in scoring position.
McGrew then provided the cushion by doubling in a pair after back-to-back singles by Madison Darling and Scout Preston, pushing the Sandy Creek edge to 6-3 in the fifth inning.
“That was super big to get us those insurance runs,” Hollister said. “We really needed that confidence booster to get us through that, and she’s been great this season.”
Sandy Creek senior pitcher Kendall Darling struck out two and surrendered six hits in the complete game.
McGrew drove in a team-high three runs, Hollister tripled twice, while Williams, Madison Darling, and Preston added two hits apiece. Williams knocked in the final run in the sixth for Sandy Creek.
Utica-Notre Dame ended a surprise run to the final as the lowest seed in the bracket.
They beat No. 16 Adirondack in the only Class C opening-round game then knocked off top-seeded Port Byron, No. 9 Weedsport, and No. 4 West Canada Valley en route to the title game.
