Seeger earns advanced certification and returns to deliver care at Oswego Health

OSWEGO - Oswego Health welcomes back Carol Seeger, DNS, PMHNP-BC, who after earning her advanced certificate as a psychiatric nurse practitioner has returned to the health system to deliver care at its Behavioral Health Services (BHS) facility.
Seeger, who is board certified, earned her post-master’s certificate as a psychiatric nurse practitioner from the School of Nursing at Stoney Brook University. She earned her doctor of nursing from the University of California at San Francisco and her master of science in nursing from Vanderbilt University’s Department of Mental Health Nursing. Her bachelor of science in nursing was obtained at the University of Rochester.
At Oswego Health, Seeger is providing care to BHS outpatients and is part of the Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) team, a mobile, multi-disciplinary, mental health team which delivers comprehensive person centered treatment and rehabilitation to those over the age of 18.
Seeger said she decided to return to Oswego Health due to the health system’s expansion plans, both in facilities and programs. Oswego Health will break ground in the upcoming weeks on a $17 million BHS facility that will be constructed specifically to provide this specialized care.
The health system will renovate 42,000 square feet of the former Oswego Price Chopper store, located at 29 E. Cayuga St. In addition to the 28 inpatient beds, patients will find a welcoming, soothing and healing environment that includes secure outdoor spaces, comfortable interior areas and a kitchen area.
Along with plans to construct a BHS facility that will become a model for similar service lines across the country, the department has launched a new mobile crisis unit, which will assist those with emergent need for behavioral health services.
“This was a very good opportunity for me,” Seeger said. “There are very exciting changes within the department which was an incentive to return. I had also always liked delivering care to my Oswego patients, as well.”
For more information on the many behavioral health services offered by Oswego health, please visit oswegohealth.org/services/behavioral-services.
