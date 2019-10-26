OSWEGO COUNTY - Voters in Oswego County will again be filling three seats on the state Supreme Court in the Nov. 5 election.
Seats are open in the Fifth Judicial District, which includes Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga and Herkimer counties. One seat is open due to the death of Justice James Tormey. Justice Brian DeJoseph is reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70. And the seat now held by Bernadette Romano Clark is up for re-election.
The following candidates are running:
Incumbent Bernadette Romano Clark, of Utica. Running on the Democrat, Republican, Conservative and Independence lines
Rory A. McMahon, of Syracuse. Democrat line.
Julie Cerio, of Syracuse. Democrat line.
Joseph E. Lamendola, of Camillus. Republican, Conservative, Independence lines.
Robert E. Antonacci II, of Syracuse. Republican, Conservative, Independence lines.
Voters will pick three of the five to fill the seats.
Here is some biographical information on each candidate.
Antonacci — Lifelong resident of Central New York, graduate of LeMoyne College with a degree in accounting. After receiving his bachelor’s degree, worked for the accounting firm Ernst & Young and then went on to become a licensed Certified Public Accountant. Got his law degree from Syracuse University.
Was elected three times as Onondaga County Comptroller. Was elected a state senator in 2018 in the 50th district taking over for retiring state Sen. John DeFrancisco.
Cerio — Has been in private practice at the Cerio Law Offices in Central New York. She has specialized her practice in Supreme Court handling matrimonial, family and other civil cases.
Cerio also handles all of the hearings for indicated reports of child abuse and maltreatment for the Department of Social Services in Onondaga County. She is on the Law Guardian Panel. In 2008, she was awarded the Honorable Michael F. Dillon Law Guardian Award for exceptional representation of children in the Fourth Department.
Clark — A lifelong resident of Oneida County. Worked five years in family court and also was an Oneida County first assistant district attorney. Has served the last 14 years as a justice on the state Supreme Court. She brought the Integrated Domestice Violence Court to the state Supreme Court in Oneida County. Clark was the recipient of the New York State Governor’s 2001 Justice Award to End Domestic Violence and was nominated by the Fifth Judicial District as the Distinguished Jurist for 2012.
Received her law degree from Syracuse University.
Lamendola — Litigation lawyer with experience in business litigation, education law, real estate, personal injury, estate planning, military law and domestic relations. Serves as general counsel, Empire State Supervisors & Administrators Association, representing 35 public education administrative units comprised of more than 450 members in central, southern and western New York. Previous worked as special counsel for Hinman, Howard & Kattell, in Syracuse, as an assistant county attorney in Onondaga County, corporation counsel in Syracuse, assistant attorney general for New York state in Syracuse, in-house counsel for Home Insurance Co., senior assistant district attorney in Dutchess County and staff judge advocate for the New York Air National Guard.
Graduate of Tulane University Law School.
McMahon — Serves now as a Syracuse City Court judge and acting Onondaga County Court judge. Formerly served on the Syracuse Common Council, was Syracuse aviation commissioner and corporation counsel for the city of Syracuse. Also had a private law practice from 2001-2006.
Graduate of Corcoran High School in Syracuse and received his law degree from Syracuse University.
