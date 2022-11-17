FULTON - New York’s U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited OCO’s Fulton Dining and Activity Center on Thursday, Oct. 27, to share remarks about the recent federal legislation placing a cap on prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients. Here, the senator greets a group of local seniors who gather at the center, affectionately known as the “Riverside Retreat,” for meals and activities.
For a link to a video recording of her remarks, visit https://youtu.be/bDMmv-g1-nI.
