Senior fair set for September

Members of Caring Community Advocates Committee check out the entrance to this year’s Oswego County Senior Fair. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9 at the Oswego Speedway. Pictured from left are: Kayla Wight of Aetna Medicare Solutions, Hope Cimilluca with the Oswego County Office for the Aging, Jennifer Rice of CenterWell Home Care, OCO Community Health Program Manager Virginia Bough, Allison Griffin of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services and OCO Coordinator of Community Health Leanna Cleveland.

FULTON – Presented by Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair will be held Sept. 9 at the Oswego Speedway, 300 E. Albany St. in Oswego. The event will feature more than 50 exhibitors and vendors representing virtually every facet of health and wellness, from nutrition and healthcare to residential care centers and insurance.

For the safety of everyone involved the Oswego County Senior Fair will be a drive-thru event. Attendees will be able to stay in their car as they circle the Oswego Speedway track and gather information from each vendor. There will also be a number of door prizes courtesy of Goodyear Auto Service, the river’s edge bookstore, Walmart, Stefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, and others that will be given away throughout the event to randomly selected vehicles.

