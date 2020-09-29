OSWEGO — Oswego County veterans who are having difficulty paying their rent due to COVID-19 hardships will receive priority in the short-term rental assistance program offered by the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning and the County Veterans Service Agency.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Veteran households earning 60% or less of the Area Median Income (AMI) will receive priority. Veterans must show proof of honorable service discharge. The program is available to low-income renters who earn 60% of the Area Median Income who are directly impacted by COVID-19 or who have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19.
Income eligibility guidelines are as follows: one-person household, maximum annual income is $31,860; two-person household, $36,420; three-person household, $40,980; four-person household, $45,840; five-person household, $49,140; six-person household, $52,800; seven-person household, $56,400; and eight-person household, $60,060.
Applications received after Sept. 30 will be placed on a separate waiting list that will be reviewed when the first-round applicants have had their program eligibility and participation approved or denied.
Applications are available at: oswegocounty.com/departments/planning___comm._dev_/tbra.php and through the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency, phone 315-591-9100. For more information, call the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning at 315-349-8292.
