CENTRAL SQUARE - At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 a Patriots Day Remembrance of 9/11 will be held at Goettel Community Park in Central Square.
The community is invited to honor area first responders for their heroic service during a horrific event in the nations history that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
The newly formed community chorus “Better Together” will perform patriotic music.
This event will commemorate the victims, their relatives, survivors, first responders, rescue and recovery workers and civilian volunteers from that unimaginable attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.