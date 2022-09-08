September is National Preparedness Month – Create ‘A Lasting Legacy’ for a family with a disaster preparedness plan

OSWEGO COUNTY – “A Lasting Legacy” is the theme for this year’s National Preparedness Month in September. This annual observance reminds all Americans how important it is for individuals, families and communities to be prepared for disasters and emergencies that can happen at any time.

“National Preparedness Month creates an ideal opportunity for every resident in Oswego County to join others throughout the United States in preparing their homes, businesses and communities for any type of emergency,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “I urge all government agencies, private organizations, businesses and people across Oswego County to develop their own emergency preparedness plan, and work together toward creating a stronger, more resilient community.”

