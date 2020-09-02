September is National Preparedness Month – update family disaster plan with COVID-19 recommendations

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office is reminding residents that September is National Disaster Preparedness Month with the theme, “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”
“This is a good opportunity for families and others to review their emergency plans and re-stock their supply kits,” said Cathleen Palmitesso, director of the Oswego County Emergency Management Office. “With the ongoing threat of COVID-19, there is no better time to plan for the unexpected.”
Ready.gov, a national public service campaign sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal partners, sponsors the annual preparedness campaign to remind families and communities to get ready for disasters before they strike.
“National Preparedness Month serves as a reminder for us to take action to prepare for the types of emergencies that could affect us where we live, work and learn,” Palmitesso said. “People should create a plan that includes how to communicate with family and friends during disasters, how to stay financially prepared, and much more.”
People are also advised to include Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus as they update their plans this year.
A family disaster supply kit should include face coverings and disinfectants along with other necessary items such as prescription medications, flashlights, cell phone chargers, a battery-powered radio with extra batteries, non-perishable food and a first aid kit. It should be kept in an easily accessible place in anticipation for emergencies that can strand people at home or require them to evacuate for safety.
A car emergency kit should include a car cell phone charger, map, blanket, jumper cables, flares or reflective triangle, ice scraper, cat litter or sand for better tire traction and non-perishable snacks.
“We can limit the impact disasters have on us and our families with a little planning,” Palmitesso noted. “Check your insurance coverage to be sure it’s up to date. Take steps to receive reliable and accurate information before, during and after an emergency or disaster.”
County residents are encouraged to register their cell phone numbers on Oswego County’s Hyper-Reach sign-up page at https://secure.hyper-reach.com/comsignup.jsp?id=12481 to ensure they receive local emergency alerts. Weather and other alerts can be accessed by signing up for New York Alert at https://alert.ny.gov/ or using other weather alert cell phone apps.
“Being prepared for disasters is everybody’s responsibility,” Palmitesso said. “Taking steps now can help us all be better prepared for the next ice storm, flash flood or severe winter storm that impacts Oswego County. Learn about the different kinds of emergencies that can occur locally by visiting www.oswegocounty.com/emo.”
For more information about emergency planning, visit www.ready.gov or www.oswegocounty.com/emo or call the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150.
