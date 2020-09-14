September and October dinners canceled at PUMC

PENNELLVILLE — The Pennellville United Methodist Church is canceling their Sept. 12 and Oct. 10 dinners due to the coronavirus restrictions.

As of this date, the Nov. 14 dinner is still scheduled. An update will be posted closer to the November date.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.