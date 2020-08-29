September Rummage Sale and Auction at Cleveland UMC

CLEVELAND - Cleveland United Methodist Church postponed their annual Spring Fun(d) Day in June due to the coronavirus pandemic. Members feel that with the proper precautions for COVID-19, they can safely hold two smaller events in September. All volunteers and participants will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing of six feet at each event.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, they will have an outdoor rummage and bake sale on the church grounds at 73 Bridge St., Cleveland. Clothes, holiday decorations, and household items will be for sale.
An auction will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19; preview will be from 9-11 a.m. The auctioneer is Stephanie Messier from Messier’s Auction Service & Realty. Since this is a charity auction, there is no buyer’s premium. Details of the auction and pictures of auction items will be posted early in September on Cleveland UMC’s website: https://www.clevelandnyumc.org. For auction will be new and used items donated by local members of the community.
The auction will be set up on the lot across from the church in front of their storage buildings. People must bring their own chair(s). There will be a tent and organizers will enforce the six foot distance requirement unless families are sitting together.
In addition to the auction, they will sell barbecue chicken halves which will be wrapped in foil. There will be a food tent and bake sale. All food will be wrapped.
If people have items to donate, contact Steve Smith (315-412-6823), Gail Whitney (315-675-3781) John Benedict (315-675-8416) or Nancy Griesmyer (315-675-3575).
