On October 16th, at approximately 1:52 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Silk Rd. in the Town of Scriba.
According to police, only one vehicle, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, was involved and was traveling northbound when it left the west side of the road, ultimately striking a tree. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Samuel Vaughn, 22, of Oswego, NY. Mr. Vaughn was transported from the scene to Upstate University Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.
Oswego County Sheriffs were assisted on scene by the Scriba Volunteer Fire Dept., New Haven Volunteer Fire Dept., Minetto Volunteer Fire Dept. and Menter Ambulance.
The accident is still under investigation.
