Seven Oswego County competitors head to the NYSPHSAA state indoor track and field championships

OSWEGO COUNTY — Central Square is sending five of the seven Oswego County competitors to the NYSPHSAA state indoor track and field championships Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.
The Redhawks will be represented by senior twin sisters Ella and Evelyn Dolce in the pole vault and classmate Rosemary Fleishman (weight throw) in the girls state meet, while seniors Brett Fehrman (pole vault) and Ryan Senf (600 meters) will compete from the boys team.
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown sophomore Isabella Scott (55m) and Fulton senior Allison Standish (shot put) also qualified from their respective programs.
Ella Dolce vaulted 13 feet to win the Section 3 state qualifying event Feb. 16 at the SRC Arena, and was followed by her sister, Evelyn, in second place at 11 feet and 6 inches. Fleishman won the weight throw with a showing of 38-6.
Fehrman finished first with a 13-6 in the boys pole vault at the state qualifiers while Senf claimed the 600 in one minute and 25.73 seconds.
Scott will represent the Revels after winning the 55 at state qualifiers in 7.37 seconds.
Standish was the top Section 3 finisher in shot put at the state qualifying event with a score of 33-4 to advance for Fulton.
