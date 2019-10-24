Seven Oswego County girls soccer teams compete in sectional playoffs

The Central Square girls soccer team was awarded the top seed for the Section 3 Class A playoffs, which were unveiled on Sunday with postseason games slated to begin throughout the past week.
The Redhawks finished the regular season with a 14-1-1 overall record for its highest win total in at least 12 years, and were scheduled to begin in Thursday’s quarterfinals by hosting the winner of a first-round game between ninth-seeded Indian River and No. 8 Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy.
Central Square — the highest-seeded team of the seven Oswego County squads to advance to the sectional playoffs — placed second in the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division with a 12-1-1 league record in head coach Angelo Carroccio’s second season at the helm. The team finished a half-game behind division champion Jamesville-DeWitt (13-1), which received the No. 2 seed in Class A for sectionals.
Each team is aiming for a potential finals showdown after splitting their two regular-season matchups. Central Square claimed a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over its longtime nemesis Jamesville-DeWitt on Sept. 24, and the Red Rams captured a 5-2 win in the first outing on Sept. 7. The Section 3 Class A championship game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1, at SUNY Cortland.
Three additional area girls teams were among the field when brackets were released on Sunday.
Pulaski (9-5 overall), which rebounded from a three-win season in 2018, was named the No. 9 seed in Class C and was scheduled to open with a first-round game at Immaculate Heart Central in Watertown earlier this week.
In Class B, Phoenix (8-6-2) received the No. 11 seed while Mexico (6-10) was slotted at No. 15. Each team was scheduled to open with road games at higher-seeded teams.
Central Square also highlighted the three area teams that advanced to the Section 3 boys soccer playoffs, which were also released on Sunday. The Redhawks (10-5-1) were scheduled to open with a quarterfinal game at No. 4 Watertown.
Fulton (8-7) and Mexico (8-5-3) were each named the seventh seed in their respective brackets. The defending champion Red Raiders were scheduled to host a Class A quarterfinal game against Carthage this week while the Tigers were set to host No. 10 Camden in a Class B opening-round matchup.
