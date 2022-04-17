Shelley Skellington launches independent run for Congress

LACONA – Shelley Skellington, though failing to come up with enough signatures on her nominating petitions to secure a spot as a Democratic challenger in the congressional race for the new 24th District, will now focus on an independent run, she said in a recent interview.
Skellington did not obtain the necessary 1,250 signatures required by the April 7 state Board of Elections deadline and will now have until the end of May to obtain 3,500 signatures required to run as an independent. If she succeeds in that, she will be on the ballot in November.
Had she secured enough signatures to run as a Democrat, she would have had to face-off against the recently-endorsed Democrat, Steven Holden, in a primary. Holden, who only recently gave up his quest to run in the new 22nd District, did not have to obtain signatures to run as a Democrat in the 24th District. The Democratic committees of all 14 counties within the district circulated “placeholder” petitions allowing the person whose name was on them to step down once a real candidate was found, thereby alleviating that candidate of obtaining the signatures him/herself.
The newly-formed 24th runs over 250 miles from Niagara County in the west to Jefferson County in the northeast all along Lake Ontario with the sole exception of the Rochester-dominated, Democratic stronghold, northern Monroe County. Its lines, drawn by a Democratic-majority commission, were drawn to strongly favor a Republican winning the district. As such, it is one of only four congressional districts that were drawn to favor Republicans. The remaining 22 districts favor the election of Democrats. The courts recently ruled this to be a rather clearcut case of unconstitutional gerrymandering and ordered new lines to be drawn. Another court has issued a stay on those newly-drawn lines for now until a final decision on their constitutionality is made.
