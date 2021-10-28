Shelley Skellington is the Democratic candidate for the county’s District 1 legislator, representing the people of portions of Sandy Creek, Redfield, and Boylston. She is facing incumbent Republican Legislator Michael Yerdon.
The following was submitted by Shelley Skellington:
My name is Shelley Skellington and my husband’s name is Richard Skellington. I have 4 children, (My oldest son passed away from Leukemia in 2019 at 29 years old), with the youngest being 17 and a senior at Bishop Ludden.
I supervise a program for individuals with developmental disabilities learning skills to become employed. Prior to this position, I did social work in the mental health field, with Refugees/Immigrants, coordinating care for them and connecting them to resources in their community.
I received my Bachelor of Arts Degree from Oswego State University in Psychology. This degree led me to the path of Human Services. I have always assisted others throughout life and enjoy seeing people’s growth.
I am invested in my community and what happens to the people. Many people want to stand up for their rights, and I can assist with this, knowing resources and how to make things happen. I became involved in politics when I was 16 years old, volunteering for an individual that went from a County Legislator to an Assemblyman. Over the years I have become involved with concerns in the community and volunteered campaigns for other political figures. I am dedicated to making a difference and listening to the constituents.
I recently received my Certified Community Leader Certificate signed by Mayor Ben Walsh and County Executive Ryan McMahon II.
I was a member of the Onondaga Human Rights Commission appointed from two different mayors. I ran a Cultural Competency Committee at an agency I worked for to teach Cultural differences and rights to coworkers and other participants in the community.
My focus is in many areas, especially mental health accessibility, cancer screening for Oswego County, the silent disease that doesn’t get much attention in Oswego County. The youth and elderly need services, such as after school programs for the youth and day programs for the elderly. Agriculture for our area is very important and possibly getting FFA back into our schools would help the youth in many areas. Revisiting the taxes in Oswego County and the amount paid versus the amount earned by the constituent’s ratio.
