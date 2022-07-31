Sheriff Hilton to provide free signs to local businesses

Lawful carry permitted sign.

OSWEGO - Sheriff Don Hilton has launched a campaign to provide free “Lawful concealed carry permitted” signs to local businesses in order to comply with recently passed New York State Gun laws set to take effect in September.

“These restrictive laws will do nothing to solve the rising violent crime seen across New York State. What these laws will do, is make criminals out of law-abiding citizens, disarm those who seek to protect their families, and infringe upon New Yorkers’ constitutional rights,” said Hilton.

