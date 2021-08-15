Shineman Foundation supports OCO Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament

FULTON – Richard S. Shineman Foundation Executive Director Karen Goetz (second from right) and Sr. Administrative Assistant Penny Halstead (right) presented Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear (left) and OCO Deputy Executive Director Patrick Waite with a check in support of the agency’s Glow-A-Fun Nighttime Golf Tournament. OCO’s first ever glow in the dark golf fundraiser will take place on Aug. 20 at Tamarack Golf Course in Oswego. “OCO provides vital services across our community. The Shineman Foundation is proud to continue its partnership with OCO and be a sponsor of this creative fundraiser”, said Karen Goetz, executive director. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation joins National Grid as a Gold Level sponsor for the event that serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s Opportunities for All initiative aimed at fighting the war on poverty and eliminating barriers for families and individuals on the path to success. For information on OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament, including sponsorship and corporate team opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082 or via email at bdolbear oco.org.
