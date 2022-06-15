Shootin’ Trap for Trips returning for 10th year

CARTHAGE – The Carthage Rod and Gun Club will again host the Shootin’ Trap for Trips Annual 50 Bird Shoot fundraiser to benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center (VTC). The shoot will be held at the club – located at 4500 Cold Spring Park Road, Carthage – Saturday, July 23.
“Once again, we’re excited our friends at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club will host this event benefit the mission of the VTC,” said Jeremiah S. Papineau, the nonprofit organization’s Director of Communications and Foundation Director. “We’re very excited to see this shoot reach its 10th year. It’s a great event that draws a great crowd and we’re extremely thankful to them for hosting.”
Prizes this year include: Top Gun, AA, A, B, C, D, Junior, Sub Junior, Ladies, Veteran and Team. High school trap team participants are invited to compete in this event. Individuals 11 years and younger, however, are prohibited from shooting, by ATA standards.
Last year’s event saw more than 80 participants and raised more than $3,600 to benefit transportation of clients in Lewis County. Papineau credited the Carthage Rod and Gun Club with their hard work behind the scenes to get the event off the ground, including club president Justin Bach, trap team captain Alan Arndt, shoot organizer Scott Covey and kitchen manager Valda Arndt. He further credited the support of several volunteers who worked the event.
“We would not have had the success we had last year if not for all the amazing folks at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club,” said Papineau.
The cost to enter the shoot is $25 per person, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. the day of the event. Sign-ups will conclude at 1 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available during the day. The event will also include raffles and a 50-50 drawing.
This year’s event is underwritten by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Watertown Savings Bank, Stewart’s Shops, and the Glenn & Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation. Sponsors are still being sought and donations are being accepted for raffles at the event.
For more information about this year’s Shootin’ Trap for Trips Annual 50 Bird Shoot, to sponsor this event or to make a donation, contact Papineau at 315-303-2590 or by email at foundation@volunteertransportation.org. Additional information may also be found online at www.volunteertransportationcenter.org.
For more information about how you can help the Volunteer Transportation Center, about its upcoming events, or to become a volunteer driver, contact the agency in Jefferson and Lewis Counties at 315-788-0422, in St. Lawrence County at 315-714-2034, in Oswego County at 315-644-6944, or Western New York at 585-250-5030. Volunteers drive their own cars, set their own hours and receive mileage reimbursement but, more importantly, make a difference in the community. To learn more, visit www.volunteertransportationcenter.org.
