Shootin’ Trap for Trips returning for ninth year

CARTHAGE - The Carthage Rod and Gun Club will again host the Shootin’ Trap for Trips Annual 50 Bird Shoot fundraiser to benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. The shoot will be held at the club – located at 4500 Cold Spring Park Road, Carthage – Saturday, July 24.
Prizes this year include: Top Gun, AA, A, B, C, D, Junior, Sub Junior, Ladies, Veteran and Team. High school trap team participants are invited to compete in this event. Individuals 11 years and younger, however, are prohibited from shooting, by ATA standards.
“We’re excited our friends at the Carthage Rod and Gun Club will host this event again this year to benefit our mission here at the VTC,” said Jeremiah S. Papineau, the nonprofit organization’s Director of Communications and Foundation Director. “When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, we were unsure if the event would be able to happen but the club was able to host it without a problem.”
Last year’s event saw more than 50 participants and raised more than $2,800 to benefit transportation of clients in Lewis County. Papineau credited the Carthage Rod and Gun Club with their hard work behind the scenes to get the event off the ground, including club president Justin Bach, trap team captain Alan Arndt, shoot organizer Scott Covey and kitchen manager Valda Arndt. He further credited the support of several volunteers who worked the event.
“The event wouldn’t have been the success it was if not for them,” said Papineau.
The cost to enter the shoot is $25 per person, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. the day of the event. Sign-ups will conclude at 1 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available during the day. The event will also include raffles and a 50-50 drawing.
This year’s event is underwritten by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Watertown Savings Bank, Stewart’s Shops/The Dake Family Foundation, the Glenn & Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation, and the Pratt Northam Foundation. Sponsors are still being sought and donations are being accepted for raffles at the event.
For more information about this year’s Shootin’ Trap for Trips Annual 50 Bird Shoot, to sponsor this event or to make a donation, contact Papineau at 315-303-2590 or by email at jeremiah@volunteertransportation.org. Additional information may also be found online at www.volunteertransportationcenter.org.
About The Volunteer Transportation Center
The Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. (VTC), established in 1991, drives thousands of miles each year assisting community members in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and beyond. Over the last 30 years, this essential non-profit organization has provided rides to health care appointments, food sources and other critical needs destinations for residents.
In 2020, our volunteer drivers provided 24,926 charitable trips over 913,921 miles in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Of those miles, 404,009 originated in Jefferson County, 146,376 in Lewis County, and 363,536 in St. Lawrence County. That amounted to approximately $406,695 in mileage reimbursement issued to volunteer drivers.
The staff, Board of Directors and volunteer drivers look forward to a time when transportation to community activities and services is accessible to all North Country residents regardless of economic or specialized needs. But for now the mission drives on — striving to provide transportation to health, wellness and critical needs destinations utilizing volunteers and mobility management for anyone who has barriers to transportation.
For more information about how you can help the Volunteer Transportation Center, about its upcoming events, or to become a volunteer driver, contact the agency in Jefferson and Lewis counties at 315-788-0422, in St. Lawrence County at 315-714-2034, in Oswego County at 315-694-6644, or Western New York at 585-250-5030. Volunteers drive their own cars, set their own hours and receive mileage reimbursement but, more importantly, make a difference in the community. To learn more, visit www.volunteertransportationcenter.org.
