CARTHAGE – The Carthage Rod and Gun Club hosted the 10th Annual Shootin’ Trap for Trips fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation on July 23. This year’s event saw 89 participants and raised more than $4,500 to benefit transportation of clients in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

“We had an awesome turnout again for this year’s event and had another year of great weather,” said VTC Foundation Director and Director of Communications Jeremiah S. Papineau. “It was great to see even more younger shooters compete, thanks to the support of local high school teams and local clubs, including the Carthage Rod and Gun Club.”

