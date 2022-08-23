CARTHAGE – The Carthage Rod and Gun Club hosted the 10th Annual Shootin’ Trap for Trips fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation on July 23. This year’s event saw 89 participants and raised more than $4,500 to benefit transportation of clients in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
“We had an awesome turnout again for this year’s event and had another year of great weather,” said VTC Foundation Director and Director of Communications Jeremiah S. Papineau. “It was great to see even more younger shooters compete, thanks to the support of local high school teams and local clubs, including the Carthage Rod and Gun Club.”
“The Carthage Rod and Gun Club, year after year, is so great to us,” he continued, “and other clubs in the Northern Tier Trap League show up in support and for a great day of competition. It all comes together to make this shoot a big success.”
Papineau credited the Carthage Rod and Gun Club with their hard work behind the scenes to get this year’s event off the ground, including club president Justin Bach, trap team captain Alan Arndt, and kitchen manager Valda Arndt. He further credited the support of several volunteers who worked the event.
Top gun of this year’s 50 Bird Shoot was Taylor Green with a score of 50. Other winners of the shoot were:
Sub-Junior Remington Ruppert (47)
Senior Veteran George Brinkley (48)
This year’s Shootin’ Trap for Trips was underwritten by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Watertown Savings Bank, Stewart’s Shops, and the Glenn & Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation. Additional sponsors included CEM Machine, Croghan Meat Market, i2i Fabrications, St. Louis Trash Service, Dibble & Gellert Family Dentistry, Omnia Advanced Materials and Good Morning Realty.
Raffle items were donated by A To Z Liquors; Aubuchon Hardware; Bill’s Feed; Buckingham Hardware & Great Outdoors; Burrville Power Equipment; Carthage Tire; Cedars Golf Course; Croghan Meat Market; Dolhof True Value; Dunkin’; Eddie’s Meat Market; Gillees Auto Truck & Marine; Jeb’s Restaurant; Journal & Republican; JRECK Subs; Kathy’s Barber Shop; Kinney Drugs; Lisk’s Florals; Lowville Farmers Co-Op; Lowville Producers Dairy Cooperative; Lowville Sport & Farm; Maple Ridge Center Snow Park; Monnat & Nortz; Pepsi Bottling Group; Price Chopper; Roggie’s Flooring; RuMar Graphics; Sam’s Club; Sherwin Williams; Shultz Family Cheese; Silver Bench Jewelry; Simon’s Agway; State Street Hardware; Steak ‘N Brew; Steele’s Ace Home Center; Stefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant; Stump’s Liquor and Video; The Valley Greenery; Tops Friendly Markets; Twin Village Liquors; TYRO Automotive; Yancey’s Sugarbush; Walmart Supercenter; Donna Barnhart; Nettie Mothersell; and Sam Purington.
Those who missed the event but who would still like to make a contribution to the VTC may do so by contacting Papineau at 315-303-2590 or email jeremiah@volunteertransportation.org.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.