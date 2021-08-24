CARTHAGE – The Carthage Rod and Gun Club hosted the 9th Annual Shootin’ Trap for Trips fundraiser for the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. (VTC) on July 24. This year’s event saw more than 80 participants and raised more than $3,000 to benefit transportation of clients in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
“We had a great turnout for this year’s event and couldn’t have asked for better weather,” said VTC Foundation Director and Director of Communications Jeremiah S. Papineau. “The Carthage Rod and Gun Club is always so great to us and other clubs in the Northern Tier Trap League turn out in great numbers to make this shoot a big success.”
Papineau credited the Carthage Rod and Gun Club with their hard work behind the scenes to get this year’s event off the ground, including club president Justin Bach, trap team captain Alan Arndt, shoot coordinators Scott Covey and Dorothy Peck, and kitchen manager Valda Arndt. He further credited the support of several volunteers who worked the event.
Top Gun of this year’s 50 Bird Shoot was Terry Zimmer with a score of 50. Other winners of the shoot were:
CLASS - WINNER
Sub-Junior - Konor Moore (46)
Junior - Declan McFall (45)
Veteran - Merle Arndt (50)
Senior Veteran - Peter Vaadi (48)
Ladies - Kelly St. Louis (48)
D - Valda Arndt (44)
C - Jenn Bach (44)
B - Nick Larose (47)
A - Kevin Burch (49)
AA - Justin Bach (49)
This year’s Shootin’ Trap for Trips was underwritten by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Watertown Savings Bank, Stewart’s Shops/The Dake Family Foundation, the Glenn & Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation and the Pratt-Northam Foundation. Additional sponsors included Croghan Meat Market, Dibble & Gellert Family Dentistry, Johnson Lumber LLC, Lewis County Health System, Viking Cives USA and Good Morning Realty.
Raffle items were donated by A To Z Liquors, Bradley’s Military, Buckingham Hardware & Great Outdoors, Carthage Tire, Cedars Golf Course, Dolhof True Value, Eddie’s Meat Market, Forest Pond Cottage, Gille’s Bed & Breakfast, Jeb’s Restaurant, Journal & Republican, JRECK Subs, Kathy’s Barber Shop, Kinney Drugs, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, Linkin Lewis County, Lisk’s Florals, Lowville Farmers Co-Op, Lowville Producers Dairy Cooperative, Lowville Sport & Farm, Maple Ridge Center Snow Park, Noble Ace Hardware, Otis Technology, Pizza Hut, Price Chopper, Rake Arms LLC, Roggie’s Flooring, RuMar Graphics, Sherwin Williams, Shultz Family Cheese, Silver Bench Jewelry, Steele’s Ace Home Center, Stefano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, Stump’s Liquor and Video, Tops Friendly Markets, Twin Village Liquors, TYRO Automotive, Upstate Landscape and Supply, Walmart Supercenter, Whistle Stop Tavern, Yancey’s Sugarbush, Zero Dock Street Restaurant & Bar, and Nettie Mothersell.
Those who missed the event but who would still like to make a contribution to the VTC may do so by contacting Papineau at 315-303-2590 or email jeremiah@volunteertransportation.org.
