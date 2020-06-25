Shop at the Second Chance Shop

FULTON - Because of COVID-19 the Palermo United Methodist Church had to reschedule their spring rummage sale. They will open an extension of the Second Chance Shop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday, June 23 through Saturday, June 27.
A lot of new items have been added. Come and shop the wide selection of new and gently used household items, baby gear, clothing, coats, toys, gift ware, collectibles, puzzles, books and much more.
Shoppers will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. A limited number of people can shop at a time and someone will inform customers at the door if entry is possible.
For more information, call the church at 315-598-4888.
The church is handicapped accessible and is located at 11 County Route 35, Fulton, just north of Palermo Center.
