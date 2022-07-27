Sign up today for foster and adoptive parent orientation program

MEXICO – Help make a difference in the life of a child or teen by becoming a foster or adoptive parent.

The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual orientation meeting from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 for those interested in the program.

