Sign up today for foster and adoptive parent orientation program

MEXICO – Help make a difference in the life of a child or teen by becoming a foster or adoptive parent.
The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual orientation meeting from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 for those interested in the program.
Login information will be provided to those who pre-register. If no responses are received, the meeting will be cancelled.
Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 11-week preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.