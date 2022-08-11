Sign up today to begin EMT training

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office, with help from Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service, are offering two training courses this fall for emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

Both EMT courses will prepare students to provide pre-hospital assessment and care for patients of all ages with a variety of medical conditions and traumatic injuries. Successful completion of one of these courses will qualify candidates to take the New York state EMT exam. Upon a passing result of the New York state exam, they will be awarded their EMT certification.

