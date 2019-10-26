CONSTANTIA - The Town of Constantia Revitalization Committee installed a new gateway welcome sign located on State Route 49 at the border with West Monroe. The committee created the sign color and shape scheme, along with the concept of identifying three hamlets on a profile of Oneida Lake, to extend a welcome to visitors from all residents of Constantia.
This sign concept was given to local artist, Robert McNamara, who designed the sign using computer graphics, which were then transmitted to the sign vendor, Design Shop Signs, Cicero. The sign was built from the graphics program.
McNamara is a town resident and long-time Planning Board member and Comprehensive Plan Committee member. He volunteered his time and talent to the town. The completed sign was then installed by the Town Highway Department.
The Town of Constantia Revitalization Committee also spearheaded the selection and purchase of “Welcome to Constantia” eagle banners that have been attached to several utility poles on State Route 49 and side streets. The Town Highway Department also completed the banner installations.
The Town of Constantia Revitalization Committee is dedicated to improving the appearance of the town. The committee consists of volunteers who give freely of their time and expertise to the benefit of the town. Members include Susan LaVigne – Chairperson, Beckie Klossner, Eileen Campbell, Jean Harper, Janis Sussey and Joseph Wiedenbeck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.