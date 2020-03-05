FULTON – The Buffalo office of the National Weather Service will conduct a SKYWARN spotter training seminar at the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. The session will last about two hours. There is no cost for the training.
SKYWARN is a national effort to save lives during severe weather emergencies with an expanding network of trained volunteer weather spotters. SKYWARN spotters support their local community and government by providing reports of severe weather directly to the National Weather Service in Buffalo by phone using the NWS spotter hotline, by email, or social media. The services performed by SKYWARN spotters have saved many lives.
The National Weather Service has an array of modern technology for detecting severe thunderstorms. These include Doppler radar, satellite and lightning detection networks. However, the most important tool for observing thunderstorms is the trained eye of the storm spotter. By providing observations, SKYWARN spotters assist National Weather Service staff in their warning decisions and enable the National Weather Service to fulfill its mission of protecting life and property. Storm spotters are, and always will be, an indispensable part of the severe local storm warning program.
The training session provides a brief overview of the National Weather Service organization and its responsibilities, severe weather safety and basic severe weather meteorology including how thunderstorms, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes develop.
Anyone can become a severe weather spotter for the National Weather Service. SKYWARN training is free and open to the public. The training is sponsored by the Oswego County Emergency Management Office.
For further information, call the National Weather Service at 716-565-0204 ext. 223.
More information about SKYWARN is available on the NWS Buffalo website at http://www.weather.gov/buf/Skywarn.
