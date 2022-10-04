SLELO PRISM adopts sun safety policy

The St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM) have partnered with Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Prevention in Action program to establish a sun safety policy for its employees. OCO provided SLELO PRISM with sunscreen, SPF lip balm and an E-Z-Up tent for its staff members that work outdoors every day. Pictured from left are: Watercraft Inspection Steward Alisa Trudell, Aquatic Restoration and Resiliency Coordinator Brittney Rogers, and eDNA project technician Gabriel Yerdon.

FULTON - For those that work outside all day, every day, the importance of sun safety cannot be emphasized enough. Over-exposure to the sun’s dangerous ultraviolet rays can not only cause sunburn, but lasting skin damage that could lead to skin cancer.

To protect its employees the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM), hosted by The Nature Conservancy, has partnered with Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program (CPiA) to establish a sun safety policy.

