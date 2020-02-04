LACONA — A woman woke up to the sound of smoke detectors and the smell of smoke as her house was catching fire Tuesday morning.
Around a half-dozen fire departments responded to reports of a structure fire at a house on County Route 13 in the town of Boylston. Crews found the home almost fully engulfed when they got there.
Pam Pearson was at the scene of the fire. She’s the daughter of the woman who lives at the house. She said her mom, Adelia, called her at around 6:30 a.m.
“She just said she’s alright and the house is on fire,” Ms. Pearson said.
Ms. Pearson went to her mom’s house and began calling family members to tell them what had happened.
“Thank goodness for smoke detectors,” Ms. Pearson said, “because that’s what woke her up.”
Ms. Pearson said her mom got out of the house and went to her son Richard’s house, who lives next door.
“She seems OK,” Ms. Pearson said.
Ms. Pearson said her mother and late father bought the home in the 1970s when it was an old farmhouse. Her dad, Richard, had refurbished much of the home with his son, she said.
The response from fire departments appeared to be swift, Ms. Pearson said, and the structure was still standing Tuesday morning, though much of the interior was destroyed. But above all, no one was hurt.
“I’ve always been an advocate for them,” Ms. Pearson said of smoke detectors. “Obviously, because my husband is a firefighter.”
You can take the batteries out and they won't bother you like that.
