SNAP-Ed New York, OFA offer healthy eating community workshops

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) received grant funding from the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOA) through SNAP-Ed New York to offer older adults the evidence-based health promotion program, “Eat Healthy, Be Active,” which is focused on improving healthy eating.
The goal of the “Eat Healthy, Be Active” program is to guide seniors in making small changes to their eating habits and physical activity that will help improve their overall health.
There are four workshops in the program: “Make Healthy Eating Part of Your Lifestyle,” “Enjoy Healthy Food that Tastes Great,” “Quick, Healthy Meals and Snacks,” and “Eating Healthy on a Budget.” Each is meant to be interactive and fun – featuring taste-testing, hands-on learning and simple physical activities.
From April to May, all four workshops will be held in different locations in Oswego and Fulton, as well as in Central Square and Pulaski. Pre-registration is encouraged for the workshops.
See the following list of locations, date and times:
St. Luke Apartments, 131 W. First St., Oswego, Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-noon.
- April 18 – Make Healthy Eating Part of Your Lifestyle
- April 25 – Enjoy Healthy Food that Tastes Great
- May 2 – Quick, Healthy Meals and Snacks
- May 9 – Eating Healthy on a Budget
Pontiac Terrace Apartments, 225 W. First St., Oswego, Thursdays, 11 a.m.-noon.
- April 18 – Make Healthy Eating Part of Your Lifestyle
- April 27 – Enjoy Healthy Food that Tastes Great
- May 5 – Quick, Healthy Meals and Snacks
- May 11 – Eating Healthy on a Budget
Central Square Community Church, 833 US Route 11, Central Square, Tuesdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- April 18 – Make Healthy Eating Part of Your Lifestyle
- April 25 – Enjoy Healthy Food that Tastes Great
- May 2 – Quick, Healthy Meals and Snacks
- May 9 – Eating Healthy on a Budget
Springbrook Apartments, 4920 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski, Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- April 19 – Make Healthy Eating Part of Your Lifestyle
- April 26 – Enjoy Healthy Food that Tastes Great
- May 3 – Quick, Healthy Meals and Snacks
- May 10 – Eating Healthy on a Budget
Towpath Towers Apartments, 200 Rochester St., Fulton, Wednesdays, 2-3 p.m.
- April 19 – Make Healthy Eating Part of Your Lifestyle
- April 26 – Enjoy Healthy Food that Tastes Great
- May 3 – Quick, Healthy Meals and Snacks
- May 10 – Eating Healthy on a Budget
Fulton Mills Apartments, 265 W. First Street South, Thursdays, 2-3 p.m.
- April 20 – Make Healthy Eating Part of Your Lifestyle
- April 27 – Enjoy Healthy Food that Tastes Great
- May 4 – Quick, Healthy Meals and Snacks
- May 11 – Eating Healthy on a Budget
For more information or to register, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.