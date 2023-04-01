SNAP-Ed New York, OFA offer healthy eating community workshops

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) received grant funding from the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOA) through SNAP-Ed New York to offer older adults the evidence-based health promotion program, “Eat Healthy, Be Active,” which is focused on improving healthy eating.

The goal of the “Eat Healthy, Be Active” program is to guide seniors in making small changes to their eating habits and physical activity that will help improve their overall health.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.