SNAP Emergency Allotment benefits ending in February

OSWEGO COUNTY – February is the last month Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive an additional Emergency Allotment (EA) in their monthly benefits. In March, their allowance will return to pre-pandemic amounts.

“SNAP benefits were temporarily increased by Congress due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Oswego County Legislator Roy E. Reehil, District 5, chairman of the Legislature’s Human Services Committee. “However, last December the federal government passed a resolution to end those additional benefits. Neither the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) or the County Department of Social Services (DSS) have control over this change.”

