SNAP Emergency Allotment benefits ending in February

OSWEGO COUNTY – February is the last month Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive an additional Emergency Allotment (EA) in their monthly benefits. In March, their allowance will return to pre-pandemic amounts.
“SNAP benefits were temporarily increased by Congress due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Oswego County Legislator Roy E. Reehil, District 5, chairman of the Legislature’s Human Services Committee. “However, last December the federal government passed a resolution to end those additional benefits. Neither the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) or the County Department of Social Services (DSS) have control over this change.”
In March 2020, households were issued EA benefits to supplement their regular monthly SNAP allowance, helping them receive more than they normally would have been eligible for. Congress recently passed the Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2023, ending the additional EA benefit.
“The end of supplemental EA benefits is going to be quite impactful on households getting SNAP, especially during a time when the cost of food is so high,” said Oswego County DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord. “We are expecting March to be especially busy considering our staffing shortage, an increase in various applications, changes to Medicaid and now this. We have a stellar group of committed professionals in our financial assistance unit who are working tirelessly to try to keep pace.”
SNAP households have been notified about the discontinuation of EA benefits by mail. Recipients with mobile phone numbers on file will also receive a series of three text messages from OTDA reminding them of the change. Most recipients will not need to take any action unless they need to report any changes.
“If you have recently experienced loss of income or an increase in expenses, such as housing costs, child care fees or child support payments since your last recertification, those changes should be reported,” said Oswego County DSS Director of Financial Assistance Gidget Stevens. “Allowable medical expenses over $35 for disabled recipients or those age 60 or over can also be reported. Reporting changes is essential, as a household’s normal monthly SNAP benefits could potentially be increased as a result.”
Regular monthly payments are based on household size, income and other factors. All unused SNAP benefits roll over month-to-month and remain on a recipient’s benefit card as long as they are used within 274 days of issuance. SNAP recipients can check their balance at any time by visiting www.connectebt.com or by calling 1-888-328-6399.
For families facing this challenge, it’s important that they have access to resources that provide wholesome nutrition in support of good health.
Oswego County Legislator James Karasek, District 22, chairman of the Legislature’s Health Committee, reminds residents that one way to ensure families maintain a nutritional and well-balanced diet is to visit local food pantries.
Below is a list of food pantries in the county:
- Amboy Center United Methodist Church, 1 State Route 183, Williamstown, 315-750-6144
- Catholic Charities Oswego County Food Pantry, 808 W. Broadway, Fulton, 315-598-3980
- Central Square Divine Mercy Parish, 592 S. Main St., Central Square, 315-676-2898
- Dexterville Adventist Community Services Food Pantry, 9 Rathburn Rd., Fulton, 315-593-1607
- First Congregational Church, 43 Bridge St., Phoenix, 315-695-6262
- First United Methodist Church, 1408 State Route 176, Fulton, 315-592-7347
- Hannibal Resource Center Food Pantry, 923 Cayuga St., Hannibal, 315-564-9995
- Human Concerns Center Food Pantry, 85 E. Fourth St., Oswego, 315-342-7301
- Mexico Food Pantry, 5863 Scenic Ave., Mexico, 315-963-3117
- North Country Christian Church Soup Kitchen, 49 Salisbury St., Lacona, 315-387-2090
- North Shore Food Pantry (UMC), 2 Clay St., Cleveland, 315-247-1822
- Parish Ecumenical Food Pantry, 814 Rider St., Parish, 315-625-7833
- Phoenix Area Food Pantry, 43 Bridge St., Phoenix, 315-934-0023
- Pine Meadows Wesleyan Church, 386 Pine Meadow Rd., Altmar, 315-298-5348
- Pulaski Community Food Cupboard, 12 Bridge St., Pulaski, 315-298-4357
- Redfield Community Food Pantry, 8 School Rd., Redfield, 585-330-8434
- Salvation Army of Fulton, 62 S. First St., Fulton, 315-593-8442
- Salvation Army of Oswego, 73 W. Second St., Oswego, 315-343-6491
- Sandy Creek/Lacona Food Pantry, 6046 S. Main St., Sandy Creek, 315-387-5323
For details about the supplemental Emergency Allotment, visit www.otda.ny.gov/EA-SNAP. For more information on SNAP benefits or to report any changes, contact Oswego County DSS at 315-963-5021.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.