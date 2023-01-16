Snow Ridge: Through the Years event Jan. 29

WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission and Snow Ridge Ski Resort will present “Snow Ridge: Through the Years” from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. This is a hybrid event, with a live presentation at Snow Ridge, 4173 West Road, Turin, and a virtual presentation via Zoom. Registration is required for this free event. To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/skisnowridge. Note, all attendees that register will receive a Zoom link, even if they choose to attend in-person.
Snow has long shaped the history of the Tug Hill region, and “snow stories” are thoroughly intertwined with the lived experiences of its inhabitants. Following World War II, a booming economy and the alpine expertise of returning veterans initiated the start of what would be a booming winter sports industry. Learn how the skiing craze that popped up overnight in the Eastern United States found an outpost in Turin, and how it has evolved over the years from being serviced by one handmade engine-operated rope tow, to producing Olympic racers, to hosting foreign dignitaries.
