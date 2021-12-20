MEXICO – According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, three people, allegedly in possession of two handguns and drug paraphernalia, parked in CiTi BOCES’ parking lot in Mexico, were detained Monday, Dec. 20 around 7:30 a.m. by school resource officers investigating a social media threat of a shooting at the school.
The BOCES Campus has been shut down for the remainder of the day and all students have been either returned to their home school or to their residence.
This is currently being investigated and there is no further information at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (315) 349-3411.
