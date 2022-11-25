TOWN OF OSWEGO – Two boards here have held three public hearings over the past month on an application submitted by RIC Energy to construct a three megawatt (MW) solar farm on 22 acres near the intersection of County Route 7 and County Route 20. And it is perhaps a symbol of declining public opposition to the project that attendance at each meeting/public hearing has declined to virtually a trickle by the third, the Planning Board’s, held Monday evening, Nov. 22.
Town Attorney Kevin Caraccioli said after Monday’s meeting, RIC Energy’s application is the most professional, complete, and best he’s seen in his many years of dealing with such kinds of applications. That the team sent to explain that application has answered so many of the public’s concerns and is so willing to work with the town’s residents and boards to alleviate any remaining concerns is a testament to the professionalism of their application and company.
Their solar panels are head and shoulders above those of previous years, many still used by other companies, in terms of safety and their near-zero potential harm now or in the future to the environment. That alone was a major concern of many of the residents at the first public hearing in Oct. RIC Energy has pretty much taken that worry off the table.
The concern over the possible future decommissioning of the solar farm, perhaps as much as 30 years from now if RIC Energy’s contract is not renewed for at least another 15, combined with the public’s concern over who’s left to pay the decommissioning and/or recycling bill if RIC Energy goes out of business, has also been alleviated by the contractual assurance of a considerable bond which, at Monday’s Planning Board meeting, was agreed to be reviewed a number of times during that 30-year period for the possibility that it may need to be increased as costs rise.
The potential decrease in the value of property close by the solar farm has been a debated issue throughout these meetings with no clear answer as to whether or not values do fall at all. Some statistics show that in some situations, property values have actually risen. If nothing else about the many statistical studies is clear, what is apparent is that so many variables have come into consideration of the past few years, especially the effect of COVID, that predicting the future effect of a solar farm on property values is almost anyone’s guess.
But perhaps the lynchpin upon which the passage of RIC Energy’s application hangs is its designation as a public utility, a designation the courts have upheld a number of times in similar situations and a designation which changes the rules by which RIC Energy’s application must be judged to a lesser standard than other kinds of applications.
RIC Energy came fully-prepared with their attorney to explain why they are entitled and qualified to be considered as a public utility and therefore entitled to be judged on that lesser, or perhaps it should be called at least different, standard.
There is too the fact that there is precedent in the town for the approval of a solar farm, and that one, of about the same size, is in operation in a much less residential part of the town.
All combined, RIC Energy is primed to succeed at obtaining permission to proceed with their solar farm, in fact Caraccioli said Monday he sees little that will prevent it short of a petition calling for a town-wide referendum on the project.
There remain at least two more meetings on the application, one by the Zoning Board on Dec. 17 and one two days later by the Planning Board on Dec. 19. Both meetings will be held in the town hall on County Route 7 at 7 p.m.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.