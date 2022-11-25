TOWN OF OSWEGO – Two boards here have held three public hearings over the past month on an application submitted by RIC Energy to construct a three megawatt (MW) solar farm on 22 acres near the intersection of County Route 7 and County Route 20. And it is perhaps a symbol of declining public opposition to the project that attendance at each meeting/public hearing has declined to virtually a trickle by the third, the Planning Board’s, held Monday evening, Nov. 22.

Town Attorney Kevin Caraccioli said after Monday’s meeting, RIC Energy’s application is the most professional, complete, and best he’s seen in his many years of dealing with such kinds of applications. That the team sent to explain that application has answered so many of the public’s concerns and is so willing to work with the town’s residents and boards to alleviate any remaining concerns is a testament to the professionalism of their application and company.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.