OSWEGO - Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church, 45 E. Utica St., will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Adult dinners are $10, senior dinners are $8, as is the meal for children over the age of five.
The dinner will be served downstairs in the church hall, and take away is available.
Boscos and Walmart provided support for this dinner.
Call the church office at 315-343-1715 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.