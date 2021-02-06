OSWEGO — Bree Newsome will bring her message about racial equity and how ordinary people can make an extraordinary difference when she provides a virtual talk for the SUNY Oswego campus community at 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
Titled “Tearing Hatred from the Sky,” Newsome’s session is free and sponsored by Oswego’s criminal justice department and the college’s David F. Cutler ‘74 Public Justice Excellence Fund.
Visit bit.ly/OzBreeNewsome to register.
The activist, artist and organizer first garnered national attention for her act of peaceful disobedience in June 2015. Following the murder of nine black parishioners at Mother Emmanuel Church in Charleston, S.C., Newsome climbed the flagpole at the South Carolina statehouse and pulled down the Confederate flag as a protest against racist symbolism. Her arrest galvanized public opinion and eventually led to the permanent removal of the flag.
As a recognized voice on the topics of injustice and racial discrimination, Newsome brings to light the importance of leadership development in building and sustaining social movements. She also illustrates the possibility of creating change with courage, zeal and the support of others.
“We are fortunate to be hosting Bree Newsome as one of our speakers this year,” said criminal justice faculty member Jaclyn Schildkraut, who organizes the event. “Bree’s advocacy and activism is something that we can all learn from and incorporate into our own efforts here in the Oswego community and beyond.”
Also a filmmaker and musician, Newsome outlines the relationship between activism and art, and engages audiences as she describes in cinematic detail the heroic gestures of ordinary people on the front lines of activism.
For more information, email Schildkraut at jaclyn.schildkraut@oswego.edu.
