PHOENIX — The Phoenix girls varsity basketball team recently enlisted a special guest to help celebrate the program’s most cherished triumph of the season.
The Firebirds recognized Nancy Ruetsch during a ceremony as part of its breast cancer awareness game against Cazenovia on Jan. 14 at John C. Birdlebough High School, and surprised the area resident with a visit from Syracuse women’s basketball star Tiana Mangakahia.
Ruetsch — an active contributor to youth sports in the district who has a daughter, Sara Ruetsch, on the Phoenix girls junior varsity basketball team — has been in remission from breast cancer since early December after being diagnosed late last spring.
Mangakahia, who was declared cancer-free last November after battling the same form of the disease, met a shocked and emotional Ruetsch with a hug at center court during the ceremony that was held between JV and varsity games. Mangakahia spoke to the crowd briefly and then spent much of the varsity game talking to Ruetsch, a longtime SU sports fan, in the bleachers.
“I’m glad it’s almost over because I like giving the attention and not really receiving it, but these girls are so special, when they say it’s like family, it is,” Ruetsch said shortly after being honored.
“It’s overwhelming,” she added. “I’m thankful, the support has just been amazing. When it first happened last year, they were all right there with me and I appreciate it. I appreciated it a lot.”
Following a brief message to detail the tribute and some of Ruetsch’s contributions to the program and district overall, recorded audio was played with a brief message from each player to Ruetsch, who listened and fought tears from a seat in the front of the bleachers.
The crowd applauded throughout the early part of the ceremony and following a few seconds of silence at the end of the pre-recorded messages, a player shouted across the gym: “We love you Nancy,” leading to another loud ovation.
“She is nothing but positive energy and her presence brings a smile to everybody’s face,” Phoenix senior guard Taylor Petrie said. “She’s like our own basketball mom. She always shows up with some kind of food to eat and will always ask if people need rides. She’s just really supportive, kind-hearted and loving.”
Phoenix varsity coach Troy Washington followed by thanking the fans for attending and asked Ruetsch to meet him at center court, which she did to a standing ovation. Washington then introduced a surprise guest, Mangakahia, who was waiting in a side room and came onto the court to embrace Ruetsch.
“I just told her congratulations and I know how hard it is, and just really that I’m so proud of her for everything that she went through, and obviously she kept coming in and seeing the girls and everything, so it was a good moment to share that with her,” Mangakahia said.
Washington kept the appearance a surprise from Ruetsch and the Firebirds players, who were also excited to see the star Orange guard and asked if they could join her for a photo on the court.
“It was shocking to be honest with you,” Ruetsch said. “I was like: ‘OK. Who did they get to come here and what’s going on?’ (She just talked) about the fighting, you’ve just got to fight and you have to show up, you can’t back down, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Players wore pink T-shirts with the phrase: ‘Rally for Ruetsch 2020,’ printed on the front, which were also sold with proceeds set to be donated toward breast cancer awareness.
The school also sold pink ribbons and decorated the gym and hallway with pink signs and ribbons, and the gym entrance contained a table with free information pamphlets provided by Upstate Mobile Mammography. Washington wore a pink bow tie and referees used pink whistles.
Washington said that he was inspired by Ruetsch’s persistence to play the same active and admired team-parent role that she had before the illness while she was undergoing treatment. He and his players decided early in the season to dedicate their annual cancer awareness benefit game to Ruetsch.
“It puts a smile on my face because the girls wanted to do this,” Phoenix varsity coach Troy Washington said. “They love and adore Nancy. She’s done a lot of things for them and they love being around her, she’s just a joy and a pleasure to be around.”
Mangakahia, who was recently shooting baskets at the SU practice facility in a viral video, is working her way back from offseason treatments for a potential return to the court next season.
The native of Meadowbrook, Australia, said that she was eager to attend when she was first approached by a friend of Washington’s in the program, and said she would be willing to do more work with the community moving forward.
“I’m a very open person, if anybody ever wants to talk to me about anything, I’m down to be there for them and to talk about the trials I went through, and if it helps them, we can talk about what they’re going through,” Mangakahia said. “It definitely helps in the future and when I’m looking back, to know that I can be there for somebody who looks up to me or just needs someone to talk to.”
She added: “(Central N.Y.) is definitely my second home and everyone has been behind me throughout my situation, so the least I can do is be there for people that are going through what I went through. It’s a real honor that they would want me here.”
