Special joint meeting in Sandy Creek

SANDY CREEK - The town board of the town of Sandy Creek will hold a special joint meeting with the village of Sandy Creek at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the town hall, 1992 Harwood Drive, Sandy Creek.
At this meeting they will discuss the intermunicipal agreement for Water District -2 and any other business that may need action.
(0) comments
