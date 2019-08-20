SPOILER ALERT: State Fair butter sculpture unveiled

This year’s New York State Fair butter sculpture is telling everyone to love milk because it’s real.
“Milk. Love What’s Real” is the theme of the 51th sculpture — one of the most visited sites at the entire New York State Fair.
In the center of the Dairy Products Building across from Chevy Court, the sculpture is made from 800 pounds of butter made at O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia. This year’s masterpiece created by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pa., shows a grandfather and child dunking cookies in milk and a young couple sharing a milkshake, illustrating how the love for real dairy connects many cherished moments in life.
“When we create meals, we create memories and real dairy is there,” said Joel Riehlman of Venture Farms in Fabius, Onondaga County. “From the ice cream at a child’s birthday party to our cheese pizza on Friday to the milk in our lattes every morning, milk plays an important role in our everyday lives.”
Also on hand Aug. 20 to unveil the new butter sculpture was Reegan Domagala of Lewis County, the New York State Dairy Princess. One of the key parts of her job is to represent the state’s dairy industry at the New York State Fair and she was smiling and greeting visitors, dignitaries and media throughout the butter sculpture event.
After the fair is over on Labor Day, the sculpture will be taken apart by Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners and transported to Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, Livingston County, where it will be recycled in a methane digester to create electricity and liquid fertilizer for crops.
The American Dairy Association North East is in charge of the butter sculpture each year. The sculpture is sponsored this year by Wegman supermarkets.
The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, Aug. 21 through Labor Day.
